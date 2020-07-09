The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Child Welfare Services are attempting to locate 16-year-old runaway Hayley Perucca to check on her welfare and place her in a safe and protective environment.

Perucca is the victim of child endangerment and has been missing since May 22. Perucca was not at her residence in rural Paso Robles when the investigation began and has not been seen since.

Perucca is possibly in the Paso Robles area with friends. Perucca is described as a white, female juvenile, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Perucca’s family has been uncooperative during the investigation and the SLO agencies are requesting the public’s assistance at this time.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or Child Welfare Services at 805-781-KIDS (5437).

