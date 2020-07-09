PASO ROBLES — The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display annual Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels event scheduled for Sept. 19 in Paso Robles was canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels was originally scheduled for May 8 but was postponed until Sept. 19, anticipating a subsiding pandemic. However, with significant increases in coronavirus cases recently and the risks involved to the public, participants, volunteers, and staff, cancellation was the only option, according to the Museum’s Board of Directors.

This event has consisted of a popular car show, dance, and swap meet. Also, the Estrella Warbirds Museum had a display of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia, and the Woodland Auto Display showed its collection of racing, vintage, classic, and historic vehicles.

Airplane and car enthusiasts from all over California have gathered at the Paso Robles Airport for the past eleven years to share and explore their interests at this event. Last year, more than 4,000 visitors attended.

Plan on the annual Warbirds, Wings, and Wheels event next year, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., Paso Robles. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, call 805 238-9317 or visit www.ewarbirds.org.

