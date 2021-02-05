Paso Robles offers a new class for children ages five through eight for young artists to build on the concept that basic shapes are in everything they see. Registration is available until Saturday, Feb. 20 at prcity.com/recreationonline.

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services will partner with local art instructor Mindy Dierks to present a new series of art classes at Centennial Park for children ages five through eight. “Art Park: Let’s Begin with Drawing” is a six-week class designed to help students discover that basic shapes are in everything they see. The class will build on this concept with weekly lessons focusing on new skills, including how to add backgrounds, use organic shapes, create contour lines, three-dimensional drawing techniques, and more. Students will complete several projects, including a self-portrait and a cartoon style rabbit. Classes take place in the Centennial Park courtyard from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 22 through Mar. 29 for children ages five and six and Tuesdays, Feb. 23 through Mar. 30 for ages seven and eight.

Dierks has taught art classes to local children for the past decade for many local nonprofits and the Paso Robles School District’s art docent program. “Children learn so much from the process of creating art,” says Dierks. “This class will help inspire children to create while giving them confidence to learn new techniques. By the end of this class, parents will notice a difference in their child’s ability to put ideas and shapes together for a complete piece of art.”

Advance registration is strongly encouraged as each class is limited to twelve participants. Registration is

available through Saturday, Feb. 20 at prcity.com/recreationonline by searching “Art Park.” The

registration fee is $100 per child and includes all of the supplies needed for the class. Need-based scholarships are available through Paso Robles Recreation Services, with more information available under the “Activities & Classes” section at prcity.com/recreation. This class follows all current state and local safety guidelines for COVID-19.

For additional information about Art Park classes, student scholarships, and other Recreation Services

class offerings, please visit the Paso Robles Recreation Services home page, call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988, or email recservices@prcity.com.

