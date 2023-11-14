PASO ROBLES — The highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Bonfire and Concert is set to return to the downtown city park on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. As one of the only community-wide, family-friendly, free New Year’s Eve celebrations in the region, this event has become a local favorite.

The downtown city park will come alive with a giant bonfire, live music food and beverages. Attendees can choose from three local food purveyors, including SLO Meltdown, La Patrona, and Central Coast Kitchen, and those over age 21 can enjoy beverages provided by the Paso Robles Distillery Trail, California Coast Beer Co., and a surprise wine selection to be announced soon.

The highlight of the evening will be the upbeat performance by the 8-piece Lucky Devils Band, known for setting the stage on fire with their high-energy style. With local celebrity emcee Adam Montiel leading the evening’s proceedings, attendees are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes and ring in 2024 in true Paso style.

To ring in the New Year and get you home on the earlier side, the event will feature a ball drop at 9 p.m., synchronized with midnight on the east coast. For kids, and kids at heart, there will be Face Painting and Glitter Tattoos.

Admission to the event is free, and guests of all ages are invited to join in the festivities at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park, rain or shine.

For more information, please visit prcity.com/NYE

