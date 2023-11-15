UPDATE 11:06 A.M. — Units are clearing the scene and the lockdown has been lifted. According to the sheriff’s office, this is a false alarm and no active shooter present. Two high school students were scene in the area with pellet guns in the area.

TEMPLETON — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed to Paso Robles Press that there is currently a lockdown in place at the Templeton Middle School after “a report of a suspicious subject in the area.” The school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Deputies are now arriving on scene. No further information is available at this time. We will be following this story and updating as additional information becomes available.

