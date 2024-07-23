CHOLAME — Templeton CHP responded to a fatal head on collision that occurred Tuesday, July 23 on Highway 46E just four miles past the San Luis Obispo County line (Cholame Y). The accident occurred just after midnight and resulted in two fatalities and another driver with major injuries.

Fatal victims have not been identified yet, but according to CHP they were driving a 2020 Hyundai. The injured driver of the other vehicle is a 59-year-old man from San Diego and was driving a 2005 Ford F350.

According to CHP, the Hyundai was driving int he westbound lanes at about 55 MPH behind a tractor trailer. The Hyundai then tried to pass the trailer, they entered a head on crash with the Ford F350 who was going at an unknown speed, resulting in a head on crash.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the Ford F350 was transferred to the Sierra Vista Medical Center.

According to CHP, impairment is not suspected to be involved in the accident.

