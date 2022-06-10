Four facilities were dedicated to locals who have impacted the district

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, June 7, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) honored four individuals who have directly impacted the district by dedicating district buildings in their names.

Four buildings at Paso Robles High School (PRHS) were renamed after Randy Canaday, Don Parish, Bertha Phillips, and William F. Stroud Jr.

Randy Canaday was an electrician for many years before he decided to lead the trades classes at PRHS.

The Building Trades and Construction Classrooms 601-602 were named for Canaday.

Over the years, Canaday has influenced and changed the lives of hundreds of students, with between 150 and 200 completing the pathway in his time at PRHS and around 20 percent of them starting careers in the trades after high school. He not only taught students the various trades and skills in construction but taught them many key personality traits that would lead them to be successful no matter what their future career choices might be.

Canaday changed the involvement of SkillsUSA for PRHS and led over 30 students to win state championships and compete on the national level. During his time at PRHS, his students in electrical construction wiring won 18 total state championships in 19 years. He also had aides from other trades come in to instruct the students competing in the plumbing and cabinet-making competition, which led PRHS to dominate in those fields of competition.

Don Edward Parish attended elementary, middle school, and high school in Paso Robles.

The PRHS field was named for Parish.

Parish was active in high school functions as a student, athlete, sports letterman, and in student government. He played football, basketball, and baseball and was one of the school’s top student-athletes. Parish graduated from PRHS and was an inductee to the school’s Hall of Fame.

He attended Stanford University, receiving scholarships while completing a dual major in history and math. His football awards and accolades are numerous, resulting in his induction to the Stanford Hall of Fame.

Parish was drafted into the National Football League and played professionally for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

Bertha Phillips arrived in Paso Robles in 1969 after accepting the librarian position at PRHS offered by Superintendent Dr. Bill James.

The PRHS Library was named for Phillips.

Her career as a librarian spanned 42 years, 39 of which were spent at PRHS. Phillips retired in 2008.

When technology became mainstream, it was Phillips who became the site technology mentor, managing all the technology for the campus. She wrote and applied for many grants to get funding for the library. One grant she was particularly proud of was for 35 computers for the new computer lab that was located adjacent to the library. This grant was instrumental in giving PRHS students access to the world of technology.

William Fred Stroud Jr. taught welding, general shop, auto, and work experience at PRHS for 34 years from 1961-95.

The PRHS welding building was named for Stroud.

He also taught Cuesta College welding at PRHS for 31 years, 1988-2009, and started the work experience program at PRHS.

Stroud started getting students interested and competing through 4-H and FFA in welding competitions at the SLO County Fair (now the California Mid-State Fair), starting with coupon welds and moving to barbecue pits, trailers, iron furniture, wine bottle stands, and more. Today this is a Mid-State Fair event where the students sell their projects in an auction.

He placed many students with local businesses who needed welders, including Nunno Construction, San Luis Tank & Steel, Wood’s Welding Shop, Hank’s Welding, PR Welding, and had many students take their skills and go work out in the oil fields for Texaco and Chevron.

Stroud also had an extensive coaching career at PRHS from 1961 into the 1990s in basketball, football, baseball, and softball.

The entire Paso Robles Bearcat Community is proud to honor the contributions of these four individuals.

