Children are the cornerstone of every society. They carry forward their families’ traditions, values, and cultural heritage. They play a vital role in preserving the past and shaping the future. Children bring joy, love, and a sense of purpose to their communities. Their potential to positively impact the world inspires us and gives us reason to believe in a better tomorrow. So why is it that the general public can sometimes feel unwelcoming to them?

From the disapproving side-eye to shushing — stereotypes and assumptions about children being noisy, disruptive, or demanding lead to negative attitudes surrounding their presence. Strict rules can limit children’s natural expression and curiosity. A lack of empathy and understanding for their needs and perspectives can isolate them from the very world that they are meant to inhabit. Children are not just the future; they are a central part of our present. Including them in everyday activities is essential to their development.

On a recent visit to the Pig Iron restaurant in Templeton with friends, I was struck by how the staff and owner, Dominique Odenwald, greeted our 5-year-olds. Sure, they have a candy bucket, a treasure chest of tiny free toys, and plenty of options on their kids’ menu, but what stood out the most was how they acknowledged the little ones as much as the adults. Employees who engage with children, answer questions, and offer genuine smiles make a world of difference.

But what makes a business truly kid-friendly? It is more than just entertaining them. It is creating an inclusive setting where kids feel comfortable, respected, and engaged. This translates to a positive experience for the entire family, fostering loyalty in patrons who will keep coming back.

New Era Barber, a family-style barber shop, opened in downtown Paso Robles in 2011. Owner Robert “Junior” Gutierrez says that he ensures the barbers address every person as they come in and as they leave, no matter how young or old.

“Making sure that whoever walks in the door feels recognized is part of our business; everything we do, from the music to the conversations, is family-friendly,” said Gutierrez.

Stylist Adry Mafnas involves her young clients in the process, allowing them to hold tools and brush off hair clippings.

“Next thing you know, kids that were not pleased about getting a haircut are jumping in the chair on their own,” said Mafanas.

Amy and Russel Baker, owners of The Backyard, opened their wine and beer garden in Paso Robles in 2020. They designed The Backyard to offer a relaxed and safe environment that caters to local families. Featuring toys, games, and a fenced-in play area, “The Lawn,” as they call it, The Backyard provides parents with peace of mind, allowing them to keep eyes on their children playing while sipping an adult beverage and holding an actual conversation. The establishment also hosts family-friendly events like Bingo nights and offers a variety of food options for different tastes.

“As a parent and educator, it was important to me that we embraced kids, not just tolerated them,” said Baker.

Rich and Martha Clayton, owners of California Coast Beer Company, or “Cal Coast” as locals know it, wanted to give parents a place to go with their young ones.

“First and foremost, we were educators and understand the need for kids to socialize,” said Rich Clayton. “We are in an old, historic auto garage with tin siding that has lasted since the 1950s; you can’t break anything here.” They set out to offer an outdoor oasis with seating options and a free snack for each child who walks through the gate, even teenagers. “It’s 100 percent a part of our culture now to go out with your kids, we want the whole family to enjoy themselves,” Rich adds.

David and Laurel Shepherd opened Hops Bounce House in Atascadero to create a welcoming and family-friendly community emporium of fun. Their goal is to provide an exciting way for children to burn off energy while parents can possibly make new friends. Despite the challenges of running a small business, the Shepherds find their purpose in the positive impact they have on the people of Atascadero and beyond. By offering a safe and engaging arena for kids to just be themselves, they hope to encourage creativity and healthy lifestyles.

Creating a kid-friendly business is about more than just ticking off a list of features. It’s about a genuine commitment to ensuring the youth feel valued and included. Remember, a kid-friendly business is a win-win situation. Happy kids mean happy parents, and happy parents translate to loyal customers. Invest in creating an atmoshpere where everyone feels welcome, and you’ll reap the rewards of a thriving, family-oriented business.

