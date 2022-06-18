Paso Robles
On Saturday, June 18, the first annual Juneteenth Jubilee is taking place in the Paso Robles City Park starting at 1 p.m.
Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin will read the City proclamation announcing the third Saturday in June to be celebrated as Juneteenth. The event will go until 4 p.m.
Atascadero
Atascadero will hold the first Juneteenth celebration with SLO Roll for a family-free event on Saturday, June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Colony Park, located at 5599 Traffic Way.
Atascadero Juneteenth was organized by Atascadero resident Zenovia Cooks and The SLO Roll Community Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the community through roller culture and physical activity.
The night will include free skating, DJ Brotha C, Paradise Shaved Ice, local vendors, and information about Juneteenth.