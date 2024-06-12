Music series will continue weekly on Thursday nights, June 13 through Aug. 22

PASO ROBLES — JD Project, a Central Coast band performing rock and country music, will kick oﬀ this summer’s Concerts in the Park season on Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. in City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The four-piece band, comprised of a group of talented musicians, is a local favorite known for its high-energy, fun show. The JD Project concert is sponsored by RE/MAX Success, Henry Elisarraraz State Farm Insurance, and The Blueprinter & Graphics.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals, along with savvy visitors, flock to the park for great music, food, drink, and dancing in a charming setting. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights, June 13 through Aug. 22 (except for July 4 and 25).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” commented Lynda Plescia, manager of recreation services for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited for the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer.”

The 2024 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

June 13: JD Project (rock, country) Sponsored by RE/MAX Success, Henry Elisarraraz State Farm Insurance and CrossCountry Mortgage

JD Project (rock, country) Sponsored by RE/MAX Success, Henry Elisarraraz State Farm Insurance and CrossCountry Mortgage June 20: Dulcie Taylor (rockin’ Americana roots) Sponsored by Rental Depot

Dulcie Taylor (rockin’ Americana roots) Sponsored by Rental Depot June 27: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock ’n’ roll) Sponsored by Paso Robles Rotary Club & Pioneer Day Committee, Country Real Estate and The Blueprinter & Graphics

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock ’n’ roll) Sponsored by Paso Robles Rotary Club & Pioneer Day Committee, Country Real Estate and The Blueprinter & Graphics July 11: Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul) Sponsored by Howard Products, A Heavenly Home and Megan’s Organic Market

Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul) Sponsored by Howard Products, A Heavenly Home and Megan’s Organic Market July 18: 90s Babiez (’90s R&B, pop) Sponsored by First District Supervisor John Peschong, Pacific Premier Bank and Placer Title Company

90s Babiez (’90s R&B, pop) Sponsored by First District Supervisor John Peschong, Pacific Premier Bank and Placer Title Company Aug. 1: Earls of Tuesday (rock, soul, blues) Sponsored by Mari Landscaping, Inc. and North Coast Engineering

Earls of Tuesday (rock, soul, blues) Sponsored by Mari Landscaping, Inc. and North Coast Engineering Aug. 8: Red Oak Country (’80s and ’90s country) Sponsored by Paso Robles Vacation Rentals and Visiting Angels

Red Oak Country (’80s and ’90s country) Sponsored by Paso Robles Vacation Rentals and Visiting Angels Aug. 15: Club Dv8 (’80s rock classics) Sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Pacifica Commercial Realty

Club Dv8 (’80s rock classics) Sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Pacifica Commercial Realty Aug. 22: Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop) Sponsored by RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, CrossCountry Mortgage and First 5 SLO County

Season sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation, whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

Additional season sponsors include Howard Products, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, Coldstone Creamery, New Times, Travel Paso, and Paso Robles Magazine. Visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark or facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to partner with the community to provide high quality, accessible, diverse experiences for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) in Paso Robles.

Feature Image: Paso Robles City Park will be the place for live music on Thursdays throughout the Summer, during the Summer Concerts in the Park. Photo provided by City of Paso Robles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...