PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market event on Saturday, August 19. Located in the downtown City Park, the event promises to bring together collectors, dealers, crafters, and enthusiasts of all kinds for what is known as the “North County’s largest yard sale.”

Running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trading Day offers an excellent opportunity for residents, dealers, and organizations to showcase and sell their goods. Interested participants can still secure spaces for Trading Day, priced at $65 for an approximate 15’x15′ area. Furthermore, the Kids’ Flea Market will have a separate designated area, offering children in grades 3rd to 8th the chance to sell their own items for a nominal fee of $5.

With its history of drawing a large crowd each year, the event promises an exciting atmosphere and a wide array of items for sale. Whether you are a collector in search of unique finds or simply looking for a fun day out, the Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market is an event not to be missed.

For additional information or to participate in the event, interested individuals can contact the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103. Alternatively, they can visit the Paso Robles Downtown website at PasoRoblesDowntown.org and navigate to the events section for further details.

