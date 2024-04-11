Event promises a day filled with fun, friendly competition, and community spirit

TEMPLETON — Templeton Presbyterian Church announced the return of the 2nd Annual Templeton Community Cornhole Tournament, scheduled to take place on May 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Templeton Park. Organized by the Templeton Presbyterian Church, this event promises a day filled with fun, friendly competition, and community spirit.

The event is free for all ages and families complete with medals, hot dogs or hamburger lunches for $5, and music. Even if you don’t play cornhole, come join the fun under the shaded oaks, bring a blanket and enjoy the music, games, smiles and laughter with your friends and neighbors.

More details for the event include:

advertisement

Cornhole MC running the games and awards

Free signups are first come, first serve, until all spots are full

Lunch Services from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to a press release from the Templeton Presbyterian Church, “Bringing our community together is our mission with this annual event.”

For more information or inquiries, please contact: Greg Honegger at greg@greghonegger.com or (661) 301-1995 or visit their website at templetonpres.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...