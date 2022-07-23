KIDS’ DAY & SENIOR DAY

On Kids’ Day, Friday, July 29, children age 12 and under are admitted to the Fair for free, and on Friday, July 22, visitors age 62 and older pay just $9.

CARNIVAL RIDES

In 2017, Helms and Sons Amusements became the official carnival provider to Mid-State Fair by offering improved quality and lower ride prices. Onsite purchases of single-ride tickets cost 50 cents apiece, $25 for a sheet of 50 tickets, and $50 for a sheet of 100 tickets. Unlimited Ride wristbands are also available for $40 (each day). For fast entry into the Fair, WOWXpress wristbands ($15) are available only at the Carnival Ticket Booths and enable guests to bypass crowds via special entrances on every ride. The carnival opens at noon on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and 4 p.m. on all other days.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Since 1969, the demand for live entertainment has grown at the California Mid-State Fair, and this year truly has something for everyone. So be sure to get your tickets fast at midstatefair.com.

July 20 • Journey

July 21 • Darius Rucker

July 22 • Old Dominion

July 23 • Santana

July 24 • Dan + Shay with Carly Pearce

July 25 • Live Rock Tour: Skid Row and Warrant

July 26 • Colt Ford

July 27 • Los Tigres Del Norte

July 28 • Kane Brown

July 29 • Music & Wine with John Fogerty

July 30 • Country Rodeo Finals

July 31 • Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross Show

All shows are free with paid admission to the Fair and start at 8 p.m. every night.

July 20: Miss CMSF Pageant (7 p.m. start): Come see the lovely local ladies on stage and find out who is crowned Miss CMSF 2022.

July 21: Sheena Easton: Sheena has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She has received two Grammys and was the first – and still only – artist to have top five records on five major Billboard charts. Hits include “Sugar Walls,” “9 To 5 Morning Train,” and “Strut.”

July 22: Led Zeppelin 2 (Tribute): The Live Experience recreates the sights, sounds, and pure rock & roll euphoria of a prime Led Zeppelin concert. Come hear all the hits like “Stairway To Heaven,” “Welcome To California,” and “Whole Lotta Love.”

July 23: Matt Stell: Matt hit the country scene with back-to-back #1 hits “Everywhere But On” and “I Prayed For You.” His current single rising up the charts is “This Ain’t Me No More.”

July 24: Los Parras: Los Parras Revolucionando la música regional Mexicana y las redes sociales, LOS PARRAS están conquistando todas las generaciones y son la cara de la música Mexicana.

July 25: Maddie & Tae: Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro country, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going platinum.

July 26: Mac Powell: Mac Powell co-founded the Christian rock band Third Day. Throughout their nearly three-decade career, the band sold over 10 million albums, earned four Grammy Awards, one American Music Award, 24 Dove Awards, and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

July 27: Foghat: Foghat celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever, with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect from a seasoned band with such a long musical history. C’mon and take a “Slow Ride!”

July 28: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters: The Vibe Setters, a mixture of Island, Soul, Funk, and RnB, with colorful melodies and heavy grooves. The Vibe Setters have won an SLO New Times Music Award and have also been able to cultivate an exciting experience during their shows.

July 29: Al Jardine Family & Friends Tour featuring Carnie & Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips plus Matt Jardine: Audiences will enjoy legendary hits of The Beach Boys, including “Help Me, Rhonda,” “California Girls,” and “I Get Around.” The show will also feature the Wilson Phillips catalog, including “Hold On,” “The Dream is Still Alive,” and “You’re In Love.”

July 30: High Voltage (AC/DC Tribute): High Voltage performs the best of AC/DC, from the early roots of the bands’ Australian club circuit days to the superstar worldwide status of their present hits. Don’t miss the excitement of “Back In Black,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Money Talks.”

July 31: Niko Moon: RCA Nashville breakthrough recording artist Niko Moon kicked off 2021 by topping multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single “GOOD TIME.” Moon has five songwriting No. 1 hits (Zac Brown Band’s “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind” and “Heavy Is The Head”) plus co-pen credits on singles by Dierks Bentley and Ashley Monroe, among others.

FREE PANCAKE BREAKFAST

It’s back! And the community is ready for it, the Annual Pancake Breakfast in Paso Robles Downtown City Park on Thursday, July 28, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, orange juice, and coffee. The cooking crew is provided by the Mid-State Fair as a way of saying thank you to the community. The Paso Robles Main Street Association provides the servers and handles the ticket distributions. Pick up your tickets in advance from downtown retail stores. Or call the Main Street Office with questions at (805) 238-4103. The best part it’s FREE!

CMSF BARN DANCE

Just outside the Headliner Stage, radio station 98.1 KJUG will host dancing for the public from 9 p.m. until closing.

The Country Rodeo Finals will take place on Saturday, July 30. The exciting night will return to the Main Grandstand Arena and start at 7 p.m.

All seats are General Admission and are on sale now at $25/Adult (13+ years old) and $15/Child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online. The ticket price is $25 for all on the day of the show. The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of the best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include Match Roping, Team Penning, Double Mugging, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and more.

This year’s show will feature new addition, Maddison McDonald, who’s been a featured act of the National Finals Rodeo for the last ten years, as well as Anthony Lucia, one of the best rodeo announcers. The beloved parachute flag drop will also make a return to open the show. In addition, the fans will be treated with specialty acts throughout the performance, including rodeo clown Matt Merritt – the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour.

The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the final event of the 2022 Fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are General Admission and are on sale now at $25/Adult (13+ years old) and $15/Child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

This year’s show will feature multiple tractors pull events, freestyle motocross, a pre-show pit party, and specialty acts like a parachute flag drop, trick rider Maddison McDonald and the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt.

CMSF DAILY SCHEDULE

The official CMSF Daily Schedule will be available in print and online HERE. Visit midstatefair.com for more details.

See you at the Fair!

