PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has scheduled a special city council/disaster meeting for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
Related Posts
Be Advised: Residential Fire in Progress in Paso Robles
August 3, 2022
Mayor Steve Martin, Mayor’s Blog April 1
April 1, 2020
Paso Robles Upcoming Street Maintenance Work
October 7, 2022