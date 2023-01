Vigil will be held at the San Miguel Community Park on Thursday

PASO ROBLES — The community is holding a vigil for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away in floodwaters near San Miguel on Monday.

A vigil will be held at the San Miguel Community Park on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Find updates on the search for Kyle Doan here.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...