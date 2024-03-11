You voted. We counted. This is the Best of North SLO County 2023 as decided by popular vote from the community, and the winner of Best Grocery Store is:

Trader Joe’s

1111 Rossi Rd, Templeton

locations.traderjoes.com/ca/templeton/211/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=local

Thanks to all the voters in the 11th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2024. Thank you for your support of local business!

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...