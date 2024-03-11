PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Event Center is welcoming new patrons this weekend to the first-ever SLO Living Home & Outdoor Expo. The event is free to the public and will take place Saturday to Sunday, March 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

This two-day event will feature over 50 indoor and outdoor vendors related to home improvement, home decor, recreation, and lifestyle needs. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet directly with local businesses, talk to experts and experience new products.

Local olive oil and wine tasting will be available plus food, non-alcoholic beverages and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

For vendor lists and more information, visit midstatefair.com/event-center/pages/slo-living-home-outdoor-expo.php

