PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday, Jul. 28, 2021, at approximately 11:27 a.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the riverbed, south of the Niblick Bridge.

First arriving firefighters found a quarter acre of grass and brush actively burning in the riverbed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes to one acre and worked to fully extinguish the fire over the next five hours.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic mutual aid agreement, two engines, one battalion chief, and one crew from CAL Fire/SLO County responded.

The cause of the fire was found to be human in nature, at the site of a homeless encampment.

The fire was contained on two sides by previously grazed areas and manmade fire breaks.

