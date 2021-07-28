Dear Editor,

A recent email was sent out stating that Gavin Newsom was going through a Republican recall attempt in California — one that is led by a collection of anti-mask, anti-vax, and anti-immigrant far-right Trump devotees.

This could not be farther from the truth; this recall is being done by Californians that have personally been affected by Gavin Newsom’s mishandling and misuse of power, and he is getting ready to do it again.

We are not Trump devotees; we are not anti-mask, we are not anti-vax, we are hard-working middle-class Americans who love California and are not willing to give up the most beautiful state in the country to career politicians.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

We deserve our freedom; we deserve to work hard, play hard and live life as independents. We do not need the government to tell us how to live. We want our businesses to thrive, our farmers to be able to farm, our children to go to school, lower taxes, and we want someone to be accountable for the state budget.

How in the world can you have all these millions worth of giveaways while local businesses are still closing and losing all they have worked for?

All we want is to live independently; if you want to stay home, stay home, if you want to wear a mask, then do so; if you want the vaccine, then get it; if you don’t, that is your choice. We are responsible for ourselves; we are not responsible for each other. We need to start being respectful to each other again.

It is time the people of California take it back, stop living in fear, get back to work and start living again. We are missing out, and before you know it, the time will be gone.

Enough is enough!

Tim Cook, Paso Robles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...