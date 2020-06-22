A fire near Lockwood has burned 140 acres and as of Monday morning was 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Hunter Fire started Sunday afternoon near River Road and Interlake Road, south of Lockwood in Monterey County.

Lockwood is 40 miles north of Paso Robles.

It is one of six active incidents for Cal Fire currently burning in the state.

Sunday night, the fire was threatening 20 structures, including homes south of Lockwood. Cal Fire crews, including planes from Paso Robles, worked into the night to protect the homes.

The fire, which broke out early afternoon, was only 10 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Sunday. Precautionary evacuations were in effect along Copperhead Canyon Road and Bryson-Hesperia Road.

