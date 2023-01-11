SLO County has received aid in search operations from neighboring counties

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office continue its search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by raging floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9 near San Miguel.

Search operations were conducted most of the Tuesday, Jan. 9. Those resources included the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, Deputies, Detectives and air operations.

Today, the Sheriff’s Office received mutual aid resources from other law enforcement agencies, including Dive Team members, Search and Rescue team members, and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. Additionally, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has supplied personnel with sonar equipment to aid in the search.

advertisement

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, “We thank our mutual aid partners for helping us with the search while having to deal with rain-related incidents in their own counties.”

Search efforts will continue the rest of the day and will continue on Thursday as well if warranted.

Photos Courtesy of the SLO Sheriff’s Office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...