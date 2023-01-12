Residents in South Nacimiento are left with no way in or out except for boat

PASO ROBLES — It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to residents on Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles that the county would be doing a hard closure of Chimney Rock Road following a soft closure due to erosion at the juncture of Fawn Lane.

Residents were notified via text from the South Nacimiento Road Association on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:41 p.m. that the county was coordinating boats on Thursday, Jan. 12, for residents who needed to get out of the area. The boats were at the Running Deer and Cal Shasta ramps at 11 a.m., where residents of Running Deer Ranch, Cal Shasta, Rancho Del Lago, and South Shore Village who wanted to evacuate were then transferred to buses at Oak Shores and taken to the Paso Robles Event Center. Residents were also told they would be notified if/when longer-term options for the road are identified.

On top of the erosion of the culverts under the road near Fawn Lane, Cal Shasta Hill is unstable and continues to collapse and is barely open for single-lane traffic. A boulder the size of a car is still on the side of the road and will not be moved without the help of large equipment.

There are 420 residents behind Running Deer Gate going out to Lake Nacimiento, stated to be without power as of Wednesday, Jan. 11. PG&E is in the process of trying to return power to the residents.

PG&E notified customers at 1:37 p.m. that power has been restored in the South Shore Village.

