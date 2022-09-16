The Pre-Pioneer Day festivities will be held at the Estrella Warbird Museum

By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is presenting a kick-off party to celebrate Pioneer Day on Sept. 24 from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The festivities will be held at the Estrella Warbird Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, in Paso Robles.

The celebration, which precedes the annual Pioneer Day Parade in October, will include a BBQ top block and chicken dinner and no-host wine, beer and cocktails for $60 per person. There will also be a DJ and dancing, as well as the opportunity to meet Pioneer Day Royalty —Queen Bev Steinbeck and Marshal Howie Steinbeck.

Tickets can be purchased online at pasoroblespioneerday.org, through Woods Family Pest Management in Templeton, Mid Coast Mower & Saw in Atascadero, American Rivera Bank in Paso Robles, or call (805) 423-7758.

