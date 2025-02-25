TEMPLETON — The Templeton Historical Museum is thrilled to announce its first annual Blacksmithing Battle and Chili Cookoff, a full-day celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and culinary excellence. Taking place on Saturday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Templeton Historical Museum, 301 Main Street, Templeton, this exciting event promises a day of competition, flavor, and community fun.

Visitors can drop in or stay all day to witness the Tournament of Professional Artist Blacksmiths, explore the Metal Art Gallery, and savor some of the county’s best chili at the Chili Cookoff and Tasting. The event will also feature raffle prizes, a silent auction, and the high-stakes Blind Forging Battle, where contestants will race against the clock to replicate a mystery object.

This epic gathering of blacksmiths will showcase top artists from across California, with trophies and prizes awarded to the champions. Proceeds will support the Templeton Historical Museum, which preserves the rich history of the area.

For sponsorship and contestant inquiries, contact David Thayer at (805) 459-3985.

For more details, visit templetonmuseum.com/events

