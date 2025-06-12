PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is thrilled to unveil the lineup for the Mission Square Stage, showcasing live music performances every night of the Fair. All shows are free with paid admission and begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Sponsored by The Tire Store, the Mission Square Stage is the ideal spot to experience talented local and regional acts before the night’s main headliner takes the stage.

Mission Square Stage Lineup:

July 16: Carbon City Lights: High-energy indie rock from San Luis Obispo.

July 17: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band: Classic country and honky-tonk from a local legend.

July 18: Northfork: Country rock originals with rich harmonies and dynamic guitar work.

July 19: Rock Odyssey: Crowd-favorite rock covers spanning generations.

July 20: Way Out West: Central Coast Americana with country and rock flair.

July 21: Peach and the Jam: Funk, soul, and rock with powerhouse vocals.

July 22: Club Dv8: High-energy ‘80s tribute featuring iconic pop and rock hits.

July 23: Cheap Trip: Glam rock meets classic ‘80s anthems.

July 24: Noach Tangeras Band: Award-winning Americana and California soul.

July 25: DNA: A father-daughter duo with bluesy rock favorites and soulful originals.

July 26: Lost & Found Band: Dance-worthy rock, country, and pop hits.

July 27: Rock Haven: A powerful finale of classic rock anthems and deep cuts.

San Luis Obispo County residents can save with discounted Season Passes and daily tickets, available online through midnight, July 15, and at Farm Supply all through June.

Look out for special deals during the Fair, including discounted carnival wristbands sold through local nonprofits, a ValPak coupon offering two corndogs, two lemonades, and admission for two (a $24 value), and an online coupon for a Philly cheesesteak combo available in July. The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 16 through July 27.

For the complete schedule and ticket info, visit MidStateFair.com

Feature Image by Brittany App

