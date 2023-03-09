NORTH COUNTY — Ahead of the latest winter storm, schools across the county have canceled classes for Friday, March 10.

Due to precautions, the following schools have canceled class for tomorrow: Paso Robles Joint Unified, Templeton Unified, Atascadero Unified, Coast Unified, San Luis Coastal, Cayucos Elementary, and Guadalupe Union school districts have announced that schools will be closed on Friday.

On Thursday, County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia recommended all schools within San Luis Obispo County either modify or close due to safety concerns for students, families, and employees.

As of now, class is expected to resume on Monday.

