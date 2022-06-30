Tickets on sale now for the July 22 concert

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Ryan Griffin has been confirmed as special guest for the Old Dominion concert on July 22.

Already a hitmaker with a #1 song under his belt, Ryan Griffin is poised for a Country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash “Salt, Lime & Tequila.” The Florida native adds the soul of R&B to the honest universality of Country, forging a mix of romantic fun landing somewhere between Keith Urban and Brian McKnight.

Growing up on his family’s farm and moving to Music City at the age of 17, Griffin made his first mark in 2016 as a co-writer of Kelsea Ballerini’s Platinum-certified #1 single “Dibs.” Gaining heat on multiple platforms, Griffin has been featured as a SiriusXM Highway Find and racked up more than 25 million streams on Spotify alone with infectious tracks including “Going Going Gone,” “Name On It,” and “Right Here Right Now.” Recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” and one of Pandora’s “Artists to Watch 2021,” Ryan has opened concert dates for Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion, and Cole Swindell.

Tickets for the concert are available at MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

