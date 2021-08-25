91st annual Pioneer Day parade planning is underway

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is kicking off the 91st annual Pioneer Day parade with their annual Pre-Pioneer Day Kick-off Party on September 18, at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s event will be held at the Estrella Warbirds Campus at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., near the Airport. They will be celebrating 91 years of Paso Robles heritage, historic parade, and activities.

A fun-filled evening is planned that includes Live Music and Dancing featuring Shelly and the Classics, a delicious BBQ Dinner, Silent and Live Auctions, a Casino, and of course, a beautiful Paso Robles evening under the stars.

For tickets, call (805)423-7758 or pick them up at Mid Coast Mower and Saw in Atascadero or Caliber Home Loans in Paso Robles.

