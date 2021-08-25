Annual event will be held at the Atascadero Lake Park on August 26

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Cub Scouts Pack 51 is hosting their annual Meet and Greet BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. Boys and girls grades 1st through 5th are invited to join the Pack.

The BBQ will be held at the Atascadero Lake Park on the grassy area between the Pavilion and the Bandstand.

The Pack will be hosting a complimentary BBQ for attendees, including hot dogs, chips, water, and a variety of side dishes.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Scouts and their families are encouraged to come and learn about the Pack and the fun activities planned for the year, such as an overnight stay at the Santa Barbara Zoo, Pinewood Derby, family camping, and local hikes. In addition, meet other cub scouts, scout leaders, and have your questions answered.

Pack 51 is committed to building an exceptional experience for boys and girls. The program will help your child become the best version of themselves. They will learn the skills needed to be prepared for life as well as character development, personal fitness, citizenship, leadership, and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...