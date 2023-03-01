Daniel Gloster Baxter is coming to the PRCC after serving as a lead pastor all over California

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Community Church (PRCC) is welcoming a new pastor and his family. Daniel Gloster Baxter is coming to the PRCC after serving as a lead pastor all over California.

Daniel and his wife Tegan met during a short-term mission trip to Lima, Peru. Married on April 1, 2012, they now have two young sons — Lincoln (6) and Hudson (4).

Tegan graduated from Biola with a degree in nursing and a minor in Bible. A registered nurse for nine years, she is now a stay at home mom. As a family they love new adventures, board games, good hikes, great art, cheering on their favorite sports teams and walking alongside others on their faith journey.

“I believe that all ministry ought to be built around relationships,” said Daniel. “God designed me with a creative and strategic vision, a gift for leadership and a heart for loving people.”

Daniels’s education includes the following:

2015 Master of Divinity Western Seminary, San Jose campus

2003 California Teaching Credential California State University, Sacramento

2002 Bachelor of Studio Art California State University, Sacramento

Daniel’s work history:

2020 to 2022 Intentional Interim Pastor Chapel in the Pines | Twain Harte

2018 to 2020 Lead Pastor at Mill Creek Community Church | Mill Creek, WA

2015 to 2018 Lead Pastor at Peninsula Hope Church | Redwood City

2013 to 2015 Pastoral Intern at New Life Community Church | Clovis

2003 to 2015 Artist baxterarts.com | Los Gatos

2003 to 2012 Art Teacher at Rolling Hills Middle School | Los Gatos

Daniel lays out his heart and vision for PRCC:

It is my passion to encourage the church as a thriving, multicultural, and multigenerational family who actively pursues the art of loving God and loving others well.

Together we will encourage one another to be authentic Christ-followers; embracing ongoing spiritual development and putting heart, thought and word to action as we live out our faith.

Together we will serve our God by serving our community; displaying the love, hope and transformation we have in Jesus Christ to our neighbors.

Together we will cultivate great relationships; fostering connections with God, with one another, and with those who still need to know Jesus.

Lastly, Daniel shares, “I see great potential at PRCC — a unified and welcoming family, with a variety of backgrounds and stories, gathered around a common Savior with a desire to shine His light in our community. God has gifted you and I the joy and privilege to join this great adventure. I am excited to join the family and encourage you as we embrace the call together to be the best church for Paso Robles.”

