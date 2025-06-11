FARMstead ED invites families, foodies, and farm fans to explore more than 50 local farms, artisans, and purveyors June 20–22

NORTH COUNTY — FARMstead ED and the SLO County Farm Trail invite the community and visitors alike to celebrate the 5th Annual Open Farm Days, happening June 20–22. This highly anticipated agritourism event offers a unique opportunity to explore the roots — and fruits — of San Luis Obispo County’s vibrant farming community.

With over 50 farms, artisans, and purveyors featured on the SLO County Farm Trail, Open Farm Days welcomes attendees to create their own itinerary using an interactive farm trail map. Guests can meet local farmers, tour working farms, taste fresh goods, and engage in hands-on activities. From lavender fields to olive groves, goat farms to mushroom houses, there’s something for everyone — from families and foodies to outdoor enthusiasts.

“Guests will blaze their own trail learning more about our local agricultural life through observing busy bees in their hives, strolling through lavender fields, sipping local wines and mocktails, grazing on locally grown groceries, tasting exquisite olive oils, hand-crafting aromatic & creative take-a-ways to remember the day by, touring the very fields their lunches were harvested from, cuddling with barnyard babes, and so much more,” says Lynette Sonne, Founder and ‘Herd Boss Lady’ of FARMstead ED.

Thanks to support from a USDA Specialty Crop Grant via UC SAREP, Travel Paso, and many local sponsors, Weekend Passes are now on sale at affordable prices, with free admission for kids under 12.

This year’s event is made possible by dozens of local farms and partners, including Ancient Peaks Winery, City Farm SLO, Kiler Ridge Olive Farm, Talley Farms Box, and many more. For tickets, a full list of participants, and to build your own itinerary, visit farmsteaded.com

Feature Image by Brittany App

