A new chapter of leadership and community engagement

By Hayley Mattson and Camille DeVaul

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder has officially certified the results of the 2024 election, marking a pivotal moment of transition in both local and national leadership. As of Dec. 3, the certified results reflect significant changes across city councils, school boards, and local measures, underscoring a democratic process that has embraced fresh perspectives and new voices. With 182,606 registered voters and 153,432 ballots cast, the county achieved voter turnout of 84.02%, demonstrating a strong commitment to civic engagement and active participation in shaping the region’s future.

In North County, the 2024 election results mark a significant shift in leadership, with several long-held seats transitioning to first-time officeholders. These changes embody the spirit of democracy, fostering broader representation and bringing diverse perspectives to the forefront. Many of the newly elected officials come from non-political backgrounds, challenging the traditional concept of “career politicians” and offering fresh, innovative approaches to governance. Their unique experiences are expected to bring adaptability and creativity to local decision-making.

advertisement

With voter turnout surpassing 80% in many areas, the election underscores the region’s strong commitment to civic engagement and active participation in shaping its future. At the same time, some candidates ran on well-defined political platforms and extensive experience, showcasing the diverse motivations and expertise among those seeking public office. This mix of seasoned leaders and new voices highlights North County’s dedication to balancing continuity with progress. As these officials begin their terms, the months ahead will reveal how these varied approaches will shape policies, community growth, and the future of San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles

City Council and Treasurer

Paso Robles showcased a high level of civic engagement, with voter turnout ranging from 76.14% to 80.62% across districts.

District 1: Kris Beal won with 43.82% (1,223 votes), narrowly defeating Sharon Roden at 39.30% (1,097 votes). District 3: Steve Gregory claimed victory with 43.49% (1,502 votes), besting Michael Rivera at 35.55% (1,228 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, secured his seat with 62% (2,078 votes).

For city treasurer, Ryan Cornell, also unopposed, received 63.07% (9,469 votes) of the votes, solidifying his position.

School Board and Measure I-24

The Paso Robles School Board elections saw significant voter participation across all trustee areas, reflecting the community’s dedication to shaping the future of local education.

In Trustee Area 3, with 4,883 registered voters and 4,108 ballots cast (a voter turnout of 84.13%), incumbent Nathan Williams retained his seat. Williams secured 63.07% of the vote (1,633 votes), defeating challenger Hunter Breese, who received 36.93% (956 votes).

Trustee Area 5 also experienced a competitive race, with 3,967 registered voters and 3,036 ballots submitted, resulting in a 76.53% turnout. Laurene D. McCoy emerged victorious with 54.92% of the vote (1,820 votes), edging out Tim Gearhart, who garnered 45.08% (1,494 votes).

In Trustee Area 6, where 3,705 voters registered and 2,831 ballots were cast (76.41% turnout), Leo Castillo narrowly secured the seat with 52.70% of the vote (1,171 votes). Adelita Hiteshew followed closely with 47.30% (1,051 votes).

Lastly, in Trustee Area 7, 4,693 registered voters cast 3,819 ballots, achieving an 81.38% turnout. Kenney Enney claimed the seat, earning 60.21% of the vote (2,020 votes) against Tracy Dauterman, who received 39.79% (1,335 votes).

Templeton Unified School District

In Templeton, voter turnout reached 84.32% as residents cast their ballots for three contested school board seats. The winners were Matt Allison, who led with 27.69% (3,073 votes), closely followed by Ted Dubost with 27.62% (3,066 votes), and Cheryl Parks with 26.55% (2,947 votes). Jason Tesarz trailed behind, securing 18.14% (2,013 votes).

Measure D-24, a school bond measure, passed with 55.75% (3,439 votes), meeting the required threshold for approval.

Atascadero

City Council and Mayoral Race

In Atascadero, voter turnout reached 83.25% of registered voters, reflecting the community’s strong engagement. With two council seats up for grabs, Seth Peek claimed the top spot with 35.32% (7,835 votes), followed closely by Mark Dariz at 33.96% (7,535 votes). Tori Keen fell short at 30.72% (6,816 votes).

In the mayoral race, Charles Bourbeau, running unopposed, secured his seat with 62% (10,550 votes) of the total ballots cast.

School Board Elections and Measure B-24

The Atascadero Unified School Board saw high levels of participation, with voter turnout reaching 83.84%. Three seats were decided, with Joey Arnold leading at 23.03% (9,514 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 20.69% (8,547 votes), and Jodi Taylor at 20.18% (8,337 votes). Veronica “Roni” Decoster narrowly missed a seat, finishing with 19.64% (8,114 votes). Former board member Matt Pennon, trailing with 16.45% (6,795 votes), expressed frustration at the shift toward less experienced candidates, highlighting a divide in public opinion on the role of expertise in education leadership.

Measure B-24, aimed at funding local school improvements, passed with 56.60% (10,990 votes), narrowly meeting the 55% threshold required for approval. This measure reflects the community’s investment in its educational infrastructure.

State and National Races

Congressional and State Races

United States Representative District 24: Salud Carbajal retained his seat with 60.98% (57,345 votes). State Senator District 17: John Laird secured victory with 54.91% (63,732 votes). State Assembly District 30: Dawn Addis won with 55.0% (70,943 votes).

Presidential Election

At the national level, media outlets called the election early on Nov. 6, declaring Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States with 312 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala D. Harris’s 226 votes. In San Luis Obispo County, however, Harris won the popular vote, securing 53.92% (81,314 votes) to Trump’s 43.05% (64,932 votes), reflecting the county’s more progressive leanings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...