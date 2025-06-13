Here’s a look at this week’s events, featuring exciting activities, gatherings, and opportunities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the fun — mark your calendars and join in!
June 10 – August 19
Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concerts
Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand
7-8pm
Weekly starting Tuesday, June 10 through August 19, the band’s 40th year providing free music in the park for the community. Bring your lawn chairs.
June 12 – August 28
Concerts in the Park
Paso Robles City Park
6-8pm
Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a long running, popular, free community event for all ages. The concert series takes place on Thursday evenings through the summer and typically draws approximately 2,500 visitors to the Downtown City Park.
June 13
Movies in the Park
Colony Park
5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero
8-10pm
Enjoy a family-friendly movie night under the stars at Colony Park! Pre-movie activities start at 7pm, with games like frisbee and wiffle ball. Movies begin around 8pm. Free admission!
June 15
Father’s Day
Free Showing of ‘Show Me the Father’
Atascadero Colony Cimenas
2pm
“Show Me The Father” explores fatherhood’s deep impact on identity and faith, offering hope, grace, and second chances through a powerful, free documentary shared with love and purpose.
June 18
Panel for Protecting Public Lands and Waters Against Current Threats
5-7pm
SLO Grange Hall, 2880 Broad Street
Sierra Club Santa Lucia presents the panel: Protecting Public Lands and Waters Against Current Threats
RSVP required: SC.org/SL-Panel2025
June 20
Open Farm Days Kickoff
Paso Robles City Park
5-8pm
SLO County Farm Trail farmers, makers and friends will gather at the Friday night marketplace to show off their locally grown and made to kick off the 5th annual Open Farm Days weekend. Challenge a friend at SLO CAL’s Corn Hole — tip your hat and try your hand at the SLO County Cattlewomen’s Roping Dummies!
June 21
Paso Robles Juneteenth Jubilee
Paso Robles City Park
1-4pm
Join us for the Juneteenth Jubilee, a vibrant multicultural celebration honoring Juneteenth. Enjoy games, music, delicious food, dance performances, and a special Juneteenth play.
Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival
Atascadero Lake
4-8pm
Enjoy tastings from over 60 wineries, local food, beer, and art exhibitors, all set against the scenic lakeside with live music and more!
June 28
Saturdays in the Park
Atascadero Lake Park
6:30-8:30pm
Enjoy the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series with free concerts from every Saturday, featuring various genres like rock, blues, and R&B. Bring your family!
Farmers Markets
Morro Bay
Every Saturday
Main Street & Morro Bay Boulevard from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.
Morro Bay
Every Thursday
2650 Main St. Spencer’s Parking Lot from 2 to 4:30 pm.
Cambria
Every Friday
1000 Main St., Veterans Hall Parking Lot from 2:30 to 5 pm.
Baywood / Los Osos
Every Monday
668 Santa Maria Ave., San Luis Obispo from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Avila Beach
Every Friday
Avila Beach Promenade from 4 to 8 p.m.
Paso Robles
Every Tuesday
11th and Spring, from 9:30 am to noon.
Paso Robles
Country Farm & Craft Market
11th and Spring, from 9 am to 1 pm.
Templeton
Every Saturday
Crocker Street and 6th Street from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Atascadero
Every Wednesday
6505 El Camino Real from 3 to 6 p.m.