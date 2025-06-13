Here’s a look at this week’s events, featuring exciting activities, gatherings, and opportunities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the fun — mark your calendars and join in!

June 10 – August 19

Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concerts

Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand

advertisement

7-8pm

Weekly starting Tuesday, June 10 through August 19, the band’s 40th year providing free music in the park for the community. Bring your lawn chairs.

June 12 – August 28

Concerts in the Park

Paso Robles City Park

6-8pm

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a long running, popular, free community event for all ages. The concert series takes place on Thursday evenings through the summer and typically draws approximately 2,500 visitors to the Downtown City Park.

June 13

Movies in the Park

Colony Park

5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero

8-10pm

Enjoy a family-friendly movie night under the stars at Colony Park! Pre-movie activities start at 7pm, with games like frisbee and wiffle ball. Movies begin around 8pm. Free admission!

June 15

Father’s Day

Free Showing of ‘Show Me the Father’

Atascadero Colony Cimenas

2pm

“Show Me The Father” explores fatherhood’s deep impact on identity and faith, offering hope, grace, and second chances through a powerful, free documentary shared with love and purpose.

June 18

Panel for Protecting Public Lands and Waters Against Current Threats

5-7pm

SLO Grange Hall, 2880 Broad Street

Sierra Club Santa Lucia presents the panel: Protecting Public Lands and Waters Against Current Threats

RSVP required: SC.org/SL-Panel2025

June 20

Open Farm Days Kickoff

Paso Robles City Park

5-8pm

SLO County Farm Trail farmers, makers and friends will gather at the Friday night marketplace to show off their locally grown and made to kick off the 5th annual Open Farm Days weekend. Challenge a friend at SLO CAL’s Corn Hole — tip your hat and try your hand at the SLO County Cattlewomen’s Roping Dummies!

June 21

Paso Robles Juneteenth Jubilee

Paso Robles City Park

1-4pm

Join us for the Juneteenth Jubilee, a vibrant multicultural celebration honoring Juneteenth. Enjoy games, music, delicious food, dance performances, and a special Juneteenth play.

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival

Atascadero Lake

4-8pm

Enjoy tastings from over 60 wineries, local food, beer, and art exhibitors, all set against the scenic lakeside with live music and more!

June 28

Saturdays in the Park

Atascadero Lake Park

6:30-8:30pm

Enjoy the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series with free concerts from every Saturday, featuring various genres like rock, blues, and R&B. Bring your family!

Farmers Markets

Morro Bay

Every Saturday

Main Street & Morro Bay Boulevard from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

Morro Bay

Every Thursday

2650 Main St. Spencer’s Parking Lot from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Cambria

Every Friday

1000 Main St., Veterans Hall Parking Lot from 2:30 to 5 pm.

Baywood / Los Osos

Every Monday

668 Santa Maria Ave., San Luis Obispo from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Avila Beach

Every Friday

Avila Beach Promenade from 4 to 8 p.m.

Paso Robles

Every Tuesday

11th and Spring, from 9:30 am to noon.

Paso Robles

Country Farm & Craft Market

11th and Spring, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Templeton

Every Saturday

Crocker Street and 6th Street from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Atascadero

Every Wednesday

6505 El Camino Real from 3 to 6 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...