Memorial event includes meeting Artist and Author Michelle Shelfer on Sept. 18 in Paso Robles

NORTH COUNTY — Local residents will gather on Saturday, Sept. 18, to remind the community that abortion is not just a political issue. Together they will be marking the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children with an event beginning at 2 p.m. at Victory Outreach, 2919 Union Road, in Paso Robles.

“Too often, abortion is just seen as a matter of personal choice, but abortion has real victims,” said Bonnie Alvarado of Tree of Life Pregnancy Care Center, one of the organizers of the Day of Remembrance in Paso Robles. “The dueling speeches and viewpoints fade into silence when you realize the number of actual abortions that have taken place. These tiny children were never born. Never learned to walk. Never had a first day of school.”

Of the 2 billion victims of abortion, since Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973, only a tiny fraction have received a proper burial at gravesites scattered throughout the country. But all will be mourned on Sept. 18 during memorial services at different markers set up in their honor.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

On Saturday, the memorial event will include an open house, along with a meet and greet with Artist and Author Michelle Shelfer, who will have her Foundlings Memorial Quilt on display. The quilt features 200 evocative images representing the many victims of abortion. It has been assembled by master quilters with museum-quality fabric and inks and speaks to the heart where words fail. A memorial service will immediately follow the open house and will include testimony and a special healing message from Michelle Shelfer.

For more information, contact Bonnie Alvarado at (805)543-6000 or treeoflifepsc@yahoo.com.

