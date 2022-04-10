The show runs May 12 thru May 14 at George Flamson Middle School auditorium

PASO ROBLES — Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., presented by Applause Children’s Theater (ACT), starts on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and continues through Saturday night, May 14. The 60-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. ACT’s cast contains approximately 40 students directed by Vikky Mullin and Assistant Directors Mariyah and Taleya Putman.

Applause Children’s Theater is a unique performing arts non-profit organization where all kids are stars. All kids who audition are cast in the show, and many parts are double cast to enable more kids the opportunity to have a leading role.

“I’ve been amazed at the talent of these children,” said Vikky Mullin. “COVID was so rough on the Performing Arts, and we were only three weeks away from opening night of our production of Beauty and the Beast. We lost nearly $40,000 dollars. In November, we were just a few weeks away from shutting our doors, but I just couldn’t give up. This is my passion, my heart, and our community needs a place for kids to learn and enjoy theater. So, with the gracious support of my board of directors, my landlord, and my family, I held auditions hoping to revitalize ACT. To my surprise, 40 kids auditioned, and we have an amazing show to bring to our community”.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. contains all of the songs from the Academy Award® winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

Madison McCrain and Kayden Jones share the starring role as Ariel, while Curren Borjorquez plays the handsome Prince Eric.

A performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is open to the public and will be held at George Flamson Middle School auditorium.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite here.

Adults are $20. Children/Seniors are $15. Under 3 is free on lap. Special discount for groups, police, fire, foster families and veterans is available on Thursday night, May 12. Call Vikky at (805) 610-7187 for information.

King Triton is played by Ben Hasch, a middle school homeschooled student. Contributed Photo Ariel (right) is played by Kayden Jones, a 9th grader from Solid Rock Christian Academy, and by Madison McCrain (left), a 9th grade homeschooled student. Prince Eric is played by Curren Borjorquez, a junior at Mission Prep High School. Contributed Photo

