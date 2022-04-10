The Garden Party will be held June 3 at the SLO Botanical Gardens

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Local Non-Profit One Cool Earth (OCE) invites the community to join them in celebrating the widespread adoption of their school garden education program at their “Garden Party” on June 3 at the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Botanical Gardens. This free event is intended to gather those who seek to support OCE’s mission while enjoying live music, family-oriented activities, food, beer, and sunshine. With families and staff from OCE’s 23 partner schools excited to join, OCE can expect a great turnout and participation in the charitable raffle, which will raise funds to support OCE’s programming.

With agreements to partner with even more, SLO County schools in the coming year, OCE is making school gardens a staple at Central Coast elementary schools. By using gardens as outdoor classrooms, lessons can bridge the gap between textbooks and the real world, making science concepts stick! During the 2021-22 school year alone, OCE educators have taught close to 1,500 science lessons. The growth of OCE’s impact has been rapid, making it clear that its mission is one worth supporting.

If you want to attend, make sure to register for the Garden Party on their website. Huge thanks are owed to the City of San Luis Obispo for supporting the event via a Cultural GIA Grant and Miner’s Ace Hardware for sponsoring the event.

About One Cool Earth

One Cool Earth is a SLO County non-profit that partners with 23 local schools for integrated outdoor education on-campus through their Earth Genius Program. Their mission is to create awesome school garden programs that power healthy, happy, and smart youth.

