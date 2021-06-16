TEMPLETON — The Rotary Club of Templeton enthusiastically announces the scheduling of the annual 4th of July Parade celebration for 2021. After conferring with county and state officials, incorporating current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, the annual parade will return, on Sunday, Jul. 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.!

The Rotary Club extends a Thank You to all past participants, attendees, and sponsors, and welcome everyone to this year’s event. Applications and sponsorship forms can be found at the Templeton Community Service office, online, and by emailing the Rotary Club of Templeton at sneedlemanbrown24@gmail.com. Applications are due by Jun. 28. The theme this year is: “Hometown Hospitality”!

The Rotary Club encourages people to practice healthy habits, good hygiene, and appropriate social distancing, yet re-engage in business and living.

Under state and county guidelines for outside events, people are asked to be self-aware of the risks of large gatherings and events and self-assess that they are not ill nor have recently been exposed to illness prior to attending the parade.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The Rotary Club encourages you to join in their mission to: “To provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

Come out and enjoy the parade on Jul. 4!

