TEMPLETON — Hosted by Templeton High School on April 21, The College Fair, sponsored by the Western Association for College Admission Counseling (WACAC), is a time-saving opportunity for students and parents to gather a lot of information in one day.

College admissions representatives will be on hand to answer key questions related to their respective institutions and the college application process, ranging from acceptance policies to student-faculty ratio. In addition, students can collect various resources to take home as reference material for the college search and application process. In addition to asking questions, students and parents will be able to set up college interviews, pick up literature and learn about the various financial aid programs available.

The WACAC Central Coast Spring College Fair is free to students, families, school counselors, and anyone interested in information pertaining to a post-secondary plan. This event has over 100 colleges and universities registered to attend — please sign up for updates.

The college fair is Thursday, April 21, at Templeton High School, 1200 South Main St. Templeton.

Parking is free

Pre-registration is required through StirveScan; please use the QR code provided

