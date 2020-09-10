PASO ROBLES – The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee Board of Directors announced their decision to cancel the Pioneer Day Parade, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, due to COVID-19.

“This decision did not come easily or hastily, as we continued to hope the State restrictions would be lifted in adequate time for us to move forward with our annual celebration. We take very seriously the health and welfare of our supporters, participants, Committee Members, and Board. Due to the current state mandates on gatherings, we determined this would be in the best interest of all parties involved,” the committee shared on their Facebook page.

Their statement continued, “We encourage everyone to visit our local merchants and businesses on what would have been our 90th year, on Oct. 10. Please continue to support them through this difficult time and make this a day of remembering those who came before us and started this event. Rest assured, as we begin preparing for our 91st celebration, next year, the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is dedicated to putting on our best parade yet, scheduled for Oct. 9, 2021.”

The Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee has been dedicated to promoting and preserving the historical roots and traditions of the Paso Robles area since 1931.

To find out more about the parade or to donate to show your support, visit pasoroblespioneerday.org/.











Pioneer Days Parade and Been Feed of years past. Photos by Nicholas Mattson

