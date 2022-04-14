Free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state park units

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to partner with the California State Library in offering library patrons free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park.

The Parks Pass is available for Paso Robles City Library cardholders to check out for one week then return to the library for others to use. The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or fewer or one highway-licensed motorcycle at participating state park units. Paso Robles City Library cardholders can request a park pass through the library catalog.

“As National Library Week comes to a close, we are excited to launch this new service that further expands the opportunities for discovery and learning available through the library,” states City Librarian Angelica Fortin.

For more information on the library’s program, go to Parks Pass Program. Detailed information on the State Parks, including full terms and conditions, is available online at CheckOutCAStateParks.com.

The library is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

