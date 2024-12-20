Since 1983, Paso Wine Fest has been the iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region

NORTH COUNTY — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance has announced that tickets are now on sale for two signature events: BlendFest on the Coast and Paso Wine Fest. These celebrations showcase the diverse and innovative wine-making culture of Paso Robles Wine Country at two scenic California Central Coast locations.

BlendFest on the Coast is the only wine festival dedicated to blended wines. Started in 2015, this event partners with Highway One Road Trip, Visit Cambria, and Visit San Simeon, blending the rugged beauty of the coast with the bold wines of Paso Robles Wine Country.

Since 1983, Paso Wine Fest has been the iconic celebration of the Paso Robles wine region. The Grand Tasting will feature more than 100 of Paso’s best wineries, local distilled spirits, live music, and complimentary culinary bites. Each year Paso Wine Fest grows with new immersive winery activations showcasing their unique brand personalities.

BlendFest on the Coast: Feb. 20-23, 2025

Experience Paso Robles wines on the beautiful California coast during this four-day festival held in San Simeon and Cambria. BlendFest honors the creativity and craftsmanship of winemakers as they present their unique blends in a variety of exciting settings.

Event highlights include:

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Winemaker Dinner at Oceanpoint Ranch: Enjoy a four-course meal paired with creatively blended wines from Denner Vineyard, Écluse Wines, High Camp Wines, and Linne Calodo Cellars.

Friday, Feb. 21:

Derbyshire Vineyard Experience: Taste wines sourced from this exceptional vineyard with sweeping ocean views, featuring Derby Wine Estates, TRUSS Wines, and more.

Harmony Cellars and the Audubon Society Excursion: A guided walk through meadows and forest for a coastal birdwatching experience, followed by wine tasting at Harmony Cellars.

Cavalier Oceanfront Resort Dinner: Savor a delectable dinner paired with the deliciously blended wines from CASS Winery, Kaleidos Wine, MAHA Estate | Villa Creek Cellars, and McPrice Myers Wines.

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Blending Seminar: Create your own unique wine blend under the guidance of expert wine makers from Brecon Estate, Cairjn Wine Cellars, Shale Oak Winery, and led by The Blending Lab. Lunch included.

Sunset Grand Tasting: Taste blends from over 40 Paso Robles wineries on the Sundance Lawn of Oceanpoint Ranch with breathtaking Pacific Ocean views. VIP Access: 2 to 5 p.m. General Admission: 3 to 5 p.m. Early Bird Price: $60 until Jan. 10 General Admission Price: $70 after Jan. 10



Tickets and additional details for BlendFest can be found at

pasowine.com/events/blendfest-on-the-coast/

Paso Wine Fest: May 15-18, 2025

Paso Wine Fest is Paso Robles Wine Country’s marquee celebration. Tickets for the Grand Tasting, featuring over 100 wineries, are now on sale. Early bird pricing is available until Friday, Feb. 28.

Ticket Pricing:

Locals Tickets: $99 (available Dec. 16 to Feb. 28, in person at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center currently located at Sunshine Olive Oil Company, San Luis Obispo County ID required)

Early Bird General Admission: $135 (Early bird pricing ends February 28)

VIP Admission: $250

Additional events that surround the Paso Wine Fest weekend and further details will be announced in the coming months. Visit pasowine.com/winefest/ to purchase tickets and learn more.

About Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com.

