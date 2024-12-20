The holiday season is arriving with a jolly twist, as two festive experiences, Miracle at 1122 Cocktail Lounge and Sippin’ Santa at Cane Tiki Room, bring holiday cheer to downtown Paso Robles. These two holiday-themed pop-ups will offer a one-of-a-kind experience, and the only two offered between San Francisco and Los Angeles as part of the “Miracle® Cocktails” network.

Guests will be able to enjoy not only holiday cocktails served in unique glassware but also an atmosphere designed to transform each space into a joyful, over-the-top winter wonderland.

Owners of 1122 Cocktail Lounge and Cane Tiki Room are excited to bring the holiday pop-up bars to San Luis Obispo County in their downtown Paso Robles locations.

“Who doesn’t love Christmas? The decorations, the sweaters, the movies, and, of course, the drinks. We wanted to bring the Christmas spirit to downtown Paso Robles and offer two Christmas-themed bars at both Cane Tiki Room and 1122 Cocktail Lounge,” Donovan Schmit, CEO of The Park & Pine Group, told Pas. “Both will be completely decked out for Christmas, including a special holiday-themed drink menu from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. We welcome everyone who loves Christmas to come join us at both locations for a magical experience! Bring your friends, cameras, and Cheerful holiday spirit to enjoy a jolly good time.”

For fans of all things Christmas, Miracle at 1122 Cocktail Lounge offers a holiday escape into a twinkling, nostalgic atmosphere packed with yuletide charm. Its sister pop-up, Sippin’ Santa at Cane Tiki Room, combines the holiday spirit with a tropical twist, bringing Santa to the beach. These pop-ups are set to open from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, inviting guests to gather for festive drinks, friends, and seasonal cheer.

Miracle, the original holiday pop-up, began in 2014 as a small experiment by founder Greg Boehm, whose bar was still under construction at the time. From that single pop-up event, Miracle has grown into a global tradition with nearly 250 participating locations worldwide. Meanwhile, Sippin’ Santa, created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, injects a little beach-inspired joy into the season, showcasing Santa in a tropical setting.

The cocktail menus at both Paso Robles locations are designed to capture the spirit of the season. At Sippin’ Santa, guests can sip on tropical concoctions like the Sugar Plum Mai Tai, Frosty the Merman, Jingle Bird, and Merry Spritzmas, all crafted by Berry himself. Meanwhile, Miracle at 1122 features creations by Joann Spiegel, whose holiday-inspired drinks include the Stocking Stuffer, Crooked Antler, Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Jingle Balls Nog, served in limited-edition glassware available for purchase.

“We are going to decorate every square inch of the place. So it’s not just a Christmas tree and a couple lights. It’s a ton of decorations that starts from the outside as they approach all the way through the inside,” Donovan explains the experience that guests can expect when they come to either of the pop-up bars.

Both venues have gone all out with their decor, filling every inch of space with Christmas lights, garlands, and holiday ornaments, ensuring that each visit is filled with festive sights, sounds, and tastes. Staff members at both pop-ups will don holiday attire — think ugly Christmas sweaters and reindeer antlers — to complete the magical experience.

Sippin’ Santa at Cane Tiki Room

240 Park Street, Paso Robles

(805) 227-7113

canetikiroom.com/

November 15 – December 31

Sunday-Thursday 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 4 to 11 p.m.

*Reservations will not be available during the holiday pop-up

Miracle at 1122 Cocktail Louge

1122 Pine Street (behind Pappy McGregor’s), Paso Robles

(805) 296-7117

eleven-twentytwo.com/

November 15 – December 31

Sunday-Tuesday – Wednesday – Thursday 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Note: Reservations will not be available during the holiday pop-up and cameras and cell phones will be allowed in the cocktail lounge during the pop-up

