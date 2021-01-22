OCEANO- On Jan 21, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., San Luis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Ocean Street in Oceano.

According to reports, when deputies arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The driver failed to yield and led deputies on a short pursuit, which lasted approximately six minutes and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in Santa Maria, where the suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at North Broadway and West Harding Avenue. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Michael Lockett of Grover Beach, was taken into custody.

Reports state that no one was injured in the vehicle collision.

Deputies located a gun in the vehicle, which turned out to be a pellet gun.

Lockett was charged with various felony and misdemeanor charges, including felony evading arrest and a narcotics DUI.

No booking photo is available at this time since the suspect needed to be medically cleared and processed into County Jail.

