PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is excited to host its first annual Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center, located at 801 Niblick Road.

This free community event will offer a diverse range of activities for all ages, celebrating Black history and culture. Attendees can look forward to an African mask-making workshop for children, an inspirational dance performance, an African drum circle, and a special reading by local author Jasmine Pickett from her book “The Adventures of Jaz and Lulu: Chasing the Moon.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Additionally, the event will feature participation from the Paso Robles High School Black Student Union and the Cal Poly Black Student Union. The program will include inspirational words from Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, Cal Poly provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...