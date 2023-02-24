PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) has issued a press release regarding its logo used on a district Board of Trustees candidate’s campaign sign.

According to the press release, the district had been receiving complaints that a candidate had been using the District logo for advertisements and campaign materials.

The District stated that they “did not authorize using its logo for these purposes and does not support or endorse any candidate for elective office.”

A special election was initiated after a petition was successful in terminating provisionally appointed trustee Kenneth (Kenney) Enney, who was sworn in on Oct. 11, 2022. He was appointed to fill the seat left behind by Chris Bausch, who left the PRJUSD to fill a seat on Paso Robles City Council.

The petition itself did not specify the reason for terminating Enney. However, enough signatures were collected, and a special election was scheduled for April 18.

Though the district did not specify which candidate they were referring to, but there are only two candidates vying for the seat: Enney, a retired Marine and rancher, and Angela Hollander, a retired nonprofit manager.

The District stated they have requested the unnamed candidate to “cease using its logo for campaign purposes and will be forced to continue to expend District resources and pursue all appropriate actions to ensure its logo is only used with authorization.”

The district said it bases its reason for the cease because “State law prohibits the District from using its resources to support or oppose candidates for office.”

