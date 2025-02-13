CCHDR Pet of the Week: Bender!

Meet Bender!
Bender is a 2-year-old cattle dog adjusting well after shelter life and neutering. He thrives as a porch dog, staying close to his humans on a 100-acre ranch without fences. Great on-leash and off, he’s cat-friendly depending on the cat. Ideal as a shop dog or with a balanced companion.
Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org
Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org