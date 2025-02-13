PASO ROBLES — Movie lovers in Paso Robles are invited to a special Valentine Movie Night on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas. Hosted by the Main Street Association and Park Cinemas, the event will feature a screening of the 1959 romantic classic “For The First Time,” starring Mario Lanza as an opera singer whose life changes after falling in love with a deaf woman while on vacation in Italy.

Tickets are $15 (plus a convenience fee) and include popcorn, chocolate, and a soda. This nostalgic film experience is the perfect way to celebrate love and cinema in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles.

The event is a fundraiser for the Main Street Association, and attendees are encouraged to share the experience with friends and family. For more information, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103 or purchase tickets online at parkcinemas.com

