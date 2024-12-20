By Elisa Huot

FORMER EDUCATOR, PARENT, AND PASO ROBLES RESIDENT

Winter holidays bring families and friends together to create lasting memories. From the warm comfort of a fireplace to the chill of the crisp air, something magical about this time of the year calls us to connect with loved ones and reflect on the past. Each family has unique traditions, some handed down through the ages and some new. Whether baking holiday treats, decorating a space in the home, or venturing out to play, family traditions deepen our sentiments and teach our future generations about the importance of familial bonds and friendship.

Three years ago, we began a new tradition of visiting the Cambria Pines Nursery with our son to select a nutcracker. Strolling the perfectly curated rooms of winter decor evokes a sense of nostalgia and excitement for the season. During a visit from my parents last year, we spontaneously decided to create a festive atmosphere by decorating our windows with homemade paper snowflakes.

Let’s explore some more cheerful customs from local families.

“We love going to the Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase and picking out a kooky ornament from the Paso Robles General Store for our tree. Every year we stay in a chalet at the Cambria Pines Lodge and explore the lights display before it is open to the public. It’s beautiful and so peaceful!” — Diana Green

“Our Xmas tradition is to make Czechoslovakian food for Christmas Eve dinner. My grandfather’s parents came from Slovakia. We make pierogi (a potato dumpling), kapusta (a cabbage dish), and bread swirled with poppy seeds. My grandmother taught me how to fill the pierogi so they do not burst and to roll the bread tightly to get a big swirl. Now I get to share these traditions with my children. This year I want to start a new tradition of a book advent, unwrapping a Christmas/winter book every day in December leading up to Christmas. My mom kept my childhood Christmas books so I wouldn’t have to buy new books.” — Natalie Bazar Saunders

“We enjoy the beautiful train ride to Santa’s Village with hot cocoa at Santa Margarita’s Christmas at the Ranch.” — Kristin Parker

“Shortly after moving to Paso Robles in early December, I was in labor with my first baby. My husband and I decorated cookies and took them to the neighbors’ houses to get to know everyone. Two children later, everyone comes to our home now for a huge cookie decorating party.” — Kristina Lee

“We eat 12 grapes at the New Year. One grape for each month of the year. It is a Spanish tradition. The good thing about living in Paso Robles is that there is no shortage of grapes.” — Caro Resa

“My husband and I come from different cultural backgrounds — as one of us is Jewish and the other is Christian, we try to celebrate both winter holidays by focusing on our family traditions (e.g., lighting the menorah and decorating a Christmas tree) while honoring both family histories. We invite our friends to join us and learn more about our family traditions. Bonus points when we can find treats from the local bakeries that include a broader celebration of the winter holidays.” — Hayley Wechsler

“We make a family ornament every year. The tradition started with my husband and me, then pets came along, and now we have a son. One day our holiday tree will be full of these homemade ornaments.” — Meghan Reichenbach

“Our kids have so much fun playing in the snow at The Winter Wonderland in Atascadero!” — Holli Rodriguez

“We visit the Boydston House in Atascadero every year for the awesome decorations, special weekend treats, a photo in Santa’s sleigh, and a greeting from the Grinch.” — Michelle Arena

“Christmas in a Swedish-American family involves many different baked goods, cheeses and meats for a smörgåsbord, endless cups of coffee and slow-paced time spent with family. My grandma Dahlberg would bake us, and everyone she knew, cookies from her many Nordic cookbooks. But one she loved to make her grand- and great-grandkids was Christmas Wreath cookies, more affectionately known as ‘Grinchy Cookies.’” — Jaime Web

Grinchy Cookies Recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

30 large marshmallows

1 ½ teaspoons green food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups cornflake cereal

2 tablespoons cinnamon red hot candies

Directions:

Melt the Marshmallows: In a large saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Add marshmallows and stir constantly until smooth. Add Flavor and Color: Remove the pan from the heat and stir in food coloring and vanilla extract. Mix in the Cornflakes: Gently fold in cornflakes until well combined. Keep it Warm: Place the saucepan in a skillet filled with hot water to maintain a warm temperature. Shape the Wreaths: Drop heaping tablespoons of dough onto waxed paper and quickly shape them into wreaths using lightly greased fingers. Decorate with Candy: Immediately decorate the wreaths with red hot candies. Cool and Store: Let the cookies cool completely before removing them from the waxed paper. Store in an airtight container for a festive treat.

