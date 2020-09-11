Purchase will help build technological skills and close digital divide

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library announced on Sept. 10 the addition of 14 Playaway Launchpad tablets — app packs grouped by subject area, grade level, theme and age for children ages 3-5 and in grades K-5. English, Spanish and French language Launchpads are available.

They are secure, with no risk of unintended content, are sturdily constructed and easily checked out. Don’t have a library card? September is National Library Card Sign up Month! Visit https://www.prcity.com/234/Getting-a-Library-Card for information.

There is no need for Wi-Fi or any download time with the Launchpad tablets. They come with 10 or more ad-free, high-quality apps on each tablet that promote learning and critical thinking skills and that work in tandem with the Paso Robles School District’s STEAM education approach that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry.

The tablets were purchased through generous funding provided by the Paso Robles Library Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 1997 to engage the community in supporting the Library through financial donation and/or volunteer service.

Studies indicate that nationally 24% of families have no mobile data plan and 20% of children lack Internet at home. For many families, this creates an educational as well as digital divide. Hand-held tablets with educational and fun apps have a powerful impact on development and education by increasing motivation and engagement with learning while helping to develop 21st-century skills.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; for the general public, it is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Curbside delivery is also available. Visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates to hours and services.

