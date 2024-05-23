TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District has announced Lori Azeem as the new district engineer, effective May 13. Azeem comes to the district with a civil engineering degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a Master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, and 20 years of experience in the engineering field. She has spent 10 years working with local government agencies, including the cities of Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach, and most recently Atascadero as an associate civil engineer since 2020.

Azeem was raised in north San Luis Obispo County and graduated from Paso Robles High School before moving on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to pursue her civil engineering degree. She resides with her two boys in Templeton, where she has been since 2013, after returning from time overseas.

Azeem said she “is excited to join the team at the district to help further its goals to increase the resiliency of its services, in turn making a way for healthy development. The North County of San Luis Obispo has it all, beautiful landscapes and weather, a family-friendly atmosphere and community with big heart.

“Templeton is a gem, and I am privileged to live and now work here. The community of Templeton has invested in my family through the schools, recreation sports, and community events. It is my desire to give back in a small way and invest in Templeton’s future to ensure its residents are well taken care of regarding water-related issues, and giving us a voice within the county.”

Azeem replaces Tina Mayer, who retired last October after serving 16 years as district engineer for Templeton CSD.

“We are thrilled to have Lori join the district in this capacity,” says General Manager Jeff Briltz. “Her background, interests, and desire to serve the Templeton community combine to make Lori a great fit for Templeton CSD at this time.”

Azeem will take the lead in reviewing development applications as they relate to district utilities, manage capital projects, and take the staff lead in developing water and wastewater master plans for the district.

